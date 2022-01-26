GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash along Route 42 in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.
State police say the collision happened around 11:53 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of the highway near Exit 8.
It involved three cars and a pickup truck.
Police say two of the victims were seriously injured. A third victim sustained minor injuries.
All lanes of Route 42 northbound have been closed for hours.
Police are still investigating what led to the crash.
4 vehicles collide on Route 42 in Gloucester Township, 3 injured
Police say two of the victims were seriously injured.
CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More