rowan university

Saxbys partners with Rowan University to launch first-ever student-run cafe experience

This is Saxbys' first Experiential Learning Platform Café in New Jersey.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Saxbys partners with Rowan to launch first-ever student-run cafe

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In Gloucester County, New Jersey, some entrepreneurial students are getting hands-on experience before they even graduate college.

Business students are putting their skills to the test by running their own cafe on Rowan University's campus.

Tuesday was the official grand opening of Saxbys Café at Rowan's Business Hall.

From team development to managing profits and losses, the students are in charge.

"They're giving students like me the opportunity to run a cafe, so it's very exciting," says Melody Wozunk, the executive officer of the student café.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by shots of espresso, and the baristas are bosses!

Thirty-five Rowan students make up the Saxbys team.

This is Saxbys' first Experiential Learning Platform Café in New Jersey.

The Philly-based, homegrown company is committed to giving students the tools to create startups, just like theirs.

"They get full academic credit for wages at a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to learn how to run their own business by having full autonomy and responsibility for it," says Nick Bayer, the founder and CEO of Saxbys. "Rowan's leadership understands that this kind of experience can't be learned in the classroom."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew jerseyeducationrowan universitycoffee
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROWAN UNIVERSITY
Rowan U. campuses declared safe after earlier bomb threat
NJ university offering up to $1,000 to vaccinated students
Aspiring sports broadcaster hopes to be the voice of change
NJ couple's love story with an amazing coincidence goes viral
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police release video of deadly drive-by shooting
Body found confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide
Bats are making a comeback. Here's why that's a good thing
Willie Garson, known for 'Sex and the City,' dies at 57
Study examines impact of shootings on kids' mental health
Sources: Ben Simmons won't report, done with Philadelphia 76ers
Delaware rowhome blaze kills 2 men; injures firefighters
Show More
Catalytic converters stolen from school buses in Burlington Co.
Students head back to class after remnants of Ida damaged school
Chopper 6 shows aftermath of fiery crash on NJ Turnpike
3 charged in NYC restaurant assault claim racial bias
Dallas-area couple kicked out of restaurant for wearing masks
More TOP STORIES News