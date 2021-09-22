Saxbys partners with Rowan University to launch first-ever student-run cafe experience

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In Gloucester County, New Jersey, some entrepreneurial students are getting hands-on experience before they even graduate college.Business students are putting their skills to the test by running their own cafe on Rowan University's campus.Tuesday was the official grand opening of Saxbys Café at Rowan's Business Hall.From team development to managing profits and losses, the students are in charge."They're giving students like me the opportunity to run a cafe, so it's very exciting," says Melody Wozunk, the executive officer of the student café.A ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by shots of espresso, and the baristas are bosses!Thirty-five Rowan students make up the Saxbys team.This is Saxbys' first Experiential Learning Platform Café in New Jersey.The Philly-based, homegrown company is committed to giving students the tools to create startups, just like theirs."They get full academic credit for wages at a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to learn how to run their own business by having full autonomy and responsibility for it," says Nick Bayer, the founder and CEO of Saxbys. "Rowan's leadership understands that this kind of experience can't be learned in the classroom."