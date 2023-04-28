Rowan receives $30 million donation for New Jersey's first veterinary school

The school is named after local businessman Gerald Shreiber who donated $30 million to the school -- the third-largest donation in Rowan's history.

The Shreiber School of Veterinary Medicine of Rowan University is expected to open in the fall of 2025.

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey is one step closer to having its very first veterinary school.

The Shreiber School of Veterinary Medicine of Rowan University is expected to open in the fall of 2025 at the university's Glassboro campus.

The 108,000-square-foot building will include academic classrooms, educational and diagnostic laboratories, a teaching hospital and administrative and faculty offices.

On Friday, Governor Phil Murphy joined university and county officials for a groundbreaking ceremony.

"New Jersey is home to some of the top medical care programs in the world. Our commitment to training world-class health care providers in all areas of the medical community will continue with the creation of our state's first veterinary school," said Murphy.

The school is named after local businessman Gerald Shreiber who donated $30 million to the school -- the third-largest donation in Rowan's history.