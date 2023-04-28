  • Watch Now

WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Rowan receives $30 million donation for New Jersey's first veterinary school

The Shreiber School of Veterinary Medicine of Rowan University is expected to open in the fall of 2025.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Friday, April 28, 2023 9:44PM
Rowan receives $30M donation for NJ's first vet school
EMBED <>More Videos

The school is named after local businessman Gerald Shreiber who donated $30 million to the school -- the third-largest donation in Rowan's history.

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey is one step closer to having its very first veterinary school.

The Shreiber School of Veterinary Medicine of Rowan University is expected to open in the fall of 2025 at the university's Glassboro campus.

The 108,000-square-foot building will include academic classrooms, educational and diagnostic laboratories, a teaching hospital and administrative and faculty offices.

On Friday, Governor Phil Murphy joined university and county officials for a groundbreaking ceremony.

"New Jersey is home to some of the top medical care programs in the world. Our commitment to training world-class health care providers in all areas of the medical community will continue with the creation of our state's first veterinary school," said Murphy.

The school is named after local businessman Gerald Shreiber who donated $30 million to the school -- the third-largest donation in Rowan's history.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW