Man, woman in critical condition after being rescued from West Kensington rowhome fire

The couple was unconscious and not breathing, but crews at the scene performed CPR and their breathing was restored.

Officials said a man and woman were found on the second floor of the home. They were both unconscious and not breathing.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A couple was critically injured after becoming trapped inside a rowhome fire in Kensington on Monday morning.

The flames broke out around 7:15 a.m. along the 200 block of East Indiana Avenue.

Crews arrived to heavy fire coming from the first floor of the two-story rowhome.

Officials said a man and woman were found on the second floor of the home. They were both unconscious and not breathing.

Crews at the scene performed CPR and their breathing was restored.

The man and the woman were both taken to an area hospital where they are listed in critical condition.