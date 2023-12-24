Officials: Woman, two children rescued from house fire in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fire traps a woman and two children inside a rowhome in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Firefighters rushed in, pulling them all out of the home located on the 2700 block of North Bonsall Street.

Officials say a 9-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 38-year-old woman and a 12-year-old are being treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire swept across both floors of the home.

Investigators are calling the fire suspicious.

They've brought in a K-9 to sniff through the scene. Still no word on the cause.