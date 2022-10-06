Sources: Police looking at link between deadly shootings near Roxborough High, Drexel University

Police sources say a suspect may be connected to the deaths of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and 23-year-old Everett Beauregard.

Police sources are telling Action News that investigators are looking into whether there's a connection between the fatal shooting outside of Roxborough High School and the murder of a man living near Drexel University's campus.

Action News has learned that investigators are looking into the possibility that at least one of the suspects involved in the Roxborough shooting was also involved in the West Philadelphia murder. Sources have not identified this suspect.

Philadelphia police are looking for 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn in connection to the shooting outside Roxborough High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27. He is wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder, theft, obstructing justice, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy, police said.

Police have also released surveillance of three more suspects believed to be involved in that deadly ambush-style shooting where more than 60 shots were fired.

The fatal shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

Fourteen-year-old Nicolas Elizalde of Havertown, Pennsylvania was killed and four other teens were injured in the shooting.

Police say the suspects waited for six minutes before jumping out of the SUV and firing. The Ford Explorer was recovered last week in Southwest Philadelphia.

Investigators released surveillance video showing one of the wanted gunmen relentlessly firing at the teen boys.

Authorities would not say what evidence links Burney-Thorn to the crime, but they did talk about what they have gathered as a whole.

"We have video evidence. We have two suspect vehicles. We have a gray Chevy Impala that was recovered. That vehicle was being used to chauffeur the shooters back and forth to the 2020 Ford Explorer," said Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith.

Sources tell Action News this case may have a connection with a murder that happened two weeks ago near Drexel's campus.

Police say 23-year-old Temple University graduate Everett Beauregard was killed near 35th and Spring Garden Streets by a single shooter just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Police released surveillance video in this case as well to help catch the shooter.

According to police, Beauregard got off a train at 34th and Market streets, a few blocks from his house, after leaving a get-together with friends at a South Philadelphia bar.

Investigators say the suspect circled the block for at least an hour before the shooting.

No words were exchanged between the two. Police believe the victim was picked at random.

"Tragically, Mr. Beauregard's life was cut short by this horrific act of violence and for no apparent reason whatsoever. This was not a robbery attempt as we initially believed," said Captain Smith said.

In Philadelphia, there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in unsolved homicide cases.

The reward for the Roxborough shooting has increased to $45,000.