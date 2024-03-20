3-alarm fire destroys 6 rowhomes in Royersford, Pa.

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A three-alarm fire ripped through several homes on Wednesday night in Royersford, Pennsylvania, leaving several families displaced.

The call came in around 5:43 p.m. for a fire on 2nd Avenue.

Reinforcements had to be called in after only 15 minutes of fighting the fire. It was then upgraded to three alarms.

Officials say the wind fueled the flames, which damaged six six rowhomes.

"It breaks my heart. It's sad," said Dustin Brunner, of Limerick.

Neighbors say the residences were occupied by families with young children. One person who had to be evacuated tells us the speed of the fire took him by surprise.

"The fire wasn't literally in the house next door to us, yet within a few minutes, the house right next door to where I live was up in flames," said Rene Rivera. "My neighbor lost all his animals, and I don't even know what happened to the rest of the block. There's people, there's families, there were kids."

According to Mayor Alex Metricarti, power had to be shut off for safety reasons but has since been restored.

The fire burned for more than three hours and was placed under control at 9:12 p.m.

Neighbors whose homes were spared were also evacuated in case the flames continued to spread. They have since been able to return home, officials said Thursday morning.

There is a warming and charging station at the Green Street Fire Station for those who need shelter. The Red Cross is also on scene to help the displaced families.

"We're devastated for our neighbors and what they may have lost. Pets, their homes and everything," said neighbor Melissa Hotsko.

Royersford Church of the Nazarene is welcoming victims on Friday at 5:30 p. to join them during their usual free meal. A member said they'll have clothes and other needed items.

"They're welcome to come have a hot meal. They're welcome to come get clothing, food items and whatever else they need," said Dustin Brunner, with Royersford Church of the Nazarene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.