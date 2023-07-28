Horsham, Pa. pharmacy gets RSV vaccines

These vaccines are for people 60 and over. Not for children. Marc Ost, with Eric's RX Shoppe, says the vaccine should last at least two years.

These vaccines are for people 60 and over. Not for children.

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At Eric's RX Shoppe, a community pharmacy in Horsham, new vaccines arrived Friday, and people are already calling to get their shot, according to co-owner Marc Ost.

"We listen to our patients. We've been getting a lot of calls from patients: 'Do you have the RSV vaccine?'" said Ost.

The box of the Arexvy vaccines from GSK arrived at the pharmacy Friday. It's not hard to get, just brand new, according to Ost. The vaccine got approved months ago, and he's been waiting for the shipment to come in.

"It's a life-saving vaccine, you know it's something that, there's no treatment for RSV. So it's something, especially for that 60-plus population. There's now a solution to help get them and stop deaths and stop hospitalization," said Ost.

These vaccines are for people ages 60 and over. Not for children. Ost says the vaccine should last at least two years.

"It's an expensive vaccine. The vaccines are around $300. Each dose is fully covered by Medicare Part D," said Ost.

Just last week the FDA authorized a different RSV vaccine for babies and toddlers, but it still needs the CDC's approval.

"RSV is a respiratory virus. For some people, it's just a common cold, but you know in children and especially in elderly it could be fatal and it could lead to more complications," said Ost.

The pharmacy plans to order more vaccines, but for now they have 50 and are taking appointments.