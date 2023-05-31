Rue Landau poised to make history on Philadelphia City Council

Rue Landau is poised to become the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the Philadelphia City Council.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rue Landau is poised to become the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the Philadelphia City Council.

She says it's not lost on her how historic this moment is.

But before she secured one of five nominations for city council's at-large seats, Landau was already making history.

She and her partner Kerry Smith got Pennsylvania's first same-sex marriage license.

"It was May 20, 2014," Landau said. "That's when it became legal in Pennsylvania before it became legal in the country."

A major milestone, now part of the housing and civil rights attorney's growing list of accolades.

Her most recent historic moment came on primary election night.

"At some point it became clear, there was no turning back and that we won," said Landau. "...It was an incredible feeling just knowing that we did it."

She came in third behind two established incumbents in a crowded race of 27.

In November, she will likely join a handful of other openly gay elected officials in the state amid a growing culture war against the LGBTQ+ community sweeping across the country.

"You can't watch what's happening in the country and not see we need to have a louder clear voice in what's happening in council, in city hall," she said.

"Philadelphia has been a safe space in the LGBTQ community in comparison to other places in the country and state, and it's important that we say absolutely not," she added.

"I might be the first at the table, but I absolutely should not be the last. I can't wait to help uplift others, but also someday pass the baton."