Ukraine-Russia crisis: Local community fear for loved ones in homeland: 'Please pray for us'

Members of the Ukraine American Sports Club have family and friends in Ukraine hiding in bomb shelters and fleeing their homes.
By Bryanna Gallagher
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Local community fear for loved ones in homeland

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Ukrainian community in the Philadelphia region is on edge as conflict continues to escalate back at their homeland.

Members of the Ukraine American Sports Club in Montgomery Township have family and friends in Ukraine hiding in bomb shelters and fleeing their homes.

Although they are not physically in Ukraine, members Action News Reporter Bryanna Gallagher spoke with, say they feel attacked.

"They've been transfixed with the buzz of war for eight years," said Eugene Luciw, director of external relations at Ukrainian American Sports Center.

The Ukrainian community knew something was coming, just not on this level. Luciw said civilians there are training how to fight, including women and children.



Luciw said his family has their documents ready and their bags packed to escape west, but they don't know how. It's past the point of getting in their cars and driving. He is worried what the next few days will bring.

"Ukrainian's army is the second strongest army in Europe. It will resist. However, the Russians will persist. When those two armies meet, there is going to be an explosion, and it's going to be on the level of World War II," feared Luciw.

The sports director of soccer development at the club, Roman, came to the United States from Ukraine for a better life in 2001. His grandmother, relatives and friends are all still there. He says Ukraine needs help now, but something could have been done sooner.

"Now it's time not to be afraid, it's time to act. Ukraine has manpower give them sufficient enough weaponry to sustain the threat and keep them away," Roman argued.

He says Ukraine will not surrender, but he also expects the worst from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The people will not surrender period. Even if he takes his army there, he will have to kill 43 million people. As the night comes, the devil comes out, so we better be prepared for this night to be very hot," said Roman.

People we spoke with refer to Putin as a nuclear monster, but they say it's going to take everyone to unite together to stop him.

"Please pray for us, help us. We shall overcome we shall overcome, we just need everybody's help. Please don't leave Ukraine," cried a woman who did not want to be named.

People continue to check in on their friends and family in Ukraine, supporting them. The best thing they can do and ask of everyone is to keep praying.

Luciw said the club was founded by post World War II immigrants running from Ukraine. Passion drove them, plus their love for soccer, and to express their heritage here.

