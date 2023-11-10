Fmr. teacher's aide accused of sending sexually explicit photos to students on Snapchat

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A former teacher's aide in Cumberland County is under arrest after being accused of using Snapchat to send sexually explicit pictures to students.

Investigators say 47-year-old Ryan Johnson shared the photos with two students at Cumberland Regional High School, where he worked as a teacher's aide during the 2022-2023 school year.

Authorities say Johnson was no longer associated with the school district at the time the alleged criminal conduct occurred.

Ryan Johnson

He briefly worked at Bridgeton High School during the fall of 2023 and previously worked at Hopewell Crest Elementary School between September of 2019 and June of 2022.

Johnson is also accused of receiving and viewing child pornography through Snapchat.

He was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Possession of Child Pornography, and Lewdness.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call New Jersey State Police at 856-451-0100.