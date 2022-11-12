Ryan Long, son joining us for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

Ryan Long, from Mount Airy, won 16 straight games on Jeopardy! and just competed in the Tournament of Champions.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are just 12 days away from the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

As always, stars from all walks of fame will join us for the party on the Parkway, and a Philadelphia Jeopardy! champion will get his own float.

Ryan Long from Mount Airy won 16 straight games on Jeopardy's regular season, and just competed in the Tournament of Champions.

The former ride-share driver will now get a chance to thank all of his Philly fans from a float he will share with his 9-year-old son Nathan.

We got to break the news.

"Wait, we're going to be in the parade on a float?" squeals Nathan. "Oh my goodness! This is my greatest childhood dream!"

Ryan says he went to the parade as a child. Even though he's so humble and doesn't love the spotlight, he knew that joining us on the parade route was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity he simply couldn't miss, especially with his son.

"I'll be watching his face," Ryan says. "It should be a good moment. I'll be watching him and he'll be watching Santa."

Join Ryan and Nathan and all of the other stars on Thanksgiving morning.

