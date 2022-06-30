Sabbatical Beauty launches skincare line to combat sunburn, dark spots and rejuvenate skin

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This not-so-basic skincare line is using surprising hit-cult ingredients that are producing stunning results, and it's all made locally.South Philadelphia's Sabbatical Beauty's new Summer Collection can heal sunburn, dark spots and more.This not-so-basic skincare line is using surprising hit-cult ingredients that are producing stunning results, and it's all made locally.You can find Sabbatical Beauty inside South Philadelphia's BOK Building.It's where founder and owner Adeline Koh and team conduct a little alchemy.They're conjuring up creations from volcanic ash, to camel and donkey milk, snail serum and even 24 karat gold. The Chang E has three types of pearl extract.After Sun Balm with sea kelp is part of her new summer collection. It basically is able to heal sunburns overnight, Adeline says.The rose and hyaluronic acid serum combats dehydration with honey extracts. The glow press serum can cure dark spots and discoloration with Vitamin C.Adeline promises her products will make you feel rejuvenated.She started the beauty business while on sabbatical from her job as an English Professor.She felt inspired to use ingredients of her childhood in Singapore and started experimenting, creating her own products. She's educating the masses with simple tips and tricks and social justice is an important tenet.Products are jarred in small batches and the retail shop is stocked with accessories, like the Guasha. It's similar to a crystal face roller and a common practice Adeline grew up doing, based on Chinese Medicine. She says it helps bring your body into balance.There's also a men's collection and beard oil. You can take the Sabbatical Beauty's skincare quiz and build-your-own beauty routine on her website.===