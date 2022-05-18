driving

Teens take part in 2nd annual 'Safe Driving ROADeo' event in Exton, Pa.

The young drivers are learning new skills in an interactive and fun way.
EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The 2nd annual 'Teen Safe Driving ROADeo' was up and running in Exton, Chester County, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVI-19 pandemic.

"We have 9th through 12th grade here, so some of them don't even have their license yet," said Laurie Aguilera, project director of Chester County Highway Safety Project.

"I have my permit, and I have one more lesson until I get my license," said 11th grader Gianna Nardini.

Students gathered outside the West Whiteland Township Police Department.

They rotated through stations and learned how to be a good driver and passengers.

"Don't drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol," said 10th grader Karly McIlvaine.

Several agencies, including PennDOT, worked together and provided the free event to students in Chester, Bucks, Montgomery, and Delaware counties.

Others involved in the partnership include: Chester County Highway Safety Project, Delaware County Transportation Management Association, Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, TMA Bucks Community Traffic Safety, and West Whiteland Township police.

"We're trying to give them that advice and knowledge, so they become safer drivers, and they could avoid an accident." said West Whiteland Township Police Detective Scott Pezick.

Pa. State Trooper Kelly MacIntyre added, "Other road workers are out there, PennDOT's out there. We're all out there just trying to do a job."

The hope is the students will use their new skills to help protect themselves and others while on the road.

"It all starts with parents as well. They kind of do what the parent does behind the wheel," Aguilera said.

The future of the safe driving ROADeo is to continue holding it every year, while expanding reach to additional students.

