Saint Charles Seminary welcomes new students for last time at historic Montgomery County campus

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The 192nd academic year is now underway at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Montgomery County.

Staff tells Action News it's not only a historic year for enrollment, but it's also sentimental. It's the last time there will be a move-in day on this campus.

The campus is set to relocate to a new campus in Lower Gwynedd in the summer of 2024.

"It's a lot of mixed feelings here. Certainly a sadness of leaving this beautiful campus and all these buildings, but also there's a spirit of excitement as we head to the west campus," said Seminary Rector, Father Keith Chylinski.

Chylinski says this is one of the largest incoming classes in several years.

The oldest seminary in Pennsylvania now finds itself in a kind of revival and resurgence.

Thirty-six men are studying to become priests.

For 20-year-old JD McEwing, he says his call to service was inspired by those who came before him..

"It's exciting to begin the formation here, been a while since application to first day here," said McEwing of Yardley, Pennsylvania. "We came here on Saturday, was able get everything moved up, beds made, bathrooms cleaned and ready to start."

The new students, including McEwing are preparing to enter a new phase of life and dedication.

Each man now learning together for a higher purpose as they begin their pursuit of the priesthood.

"It's really Inspiring to see these young men with such great courage and joy excited to serve our Lord and the church," did Father Jason Buck, who serves as the Dean of Men at the Seminary school.

It's a long day and weekend of events scheduled for the new students, from move-in, mass, to orientation. Classes will begin Monday.