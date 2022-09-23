As it was happening on Wednesday night, someone caught the thieves in the act, but they got away.

Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bethlehem vandalized for the third time since March

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bethlehem, Lehigh County has been vandalized for the third time since March.

Father Paul Makar says thieves have climbed the steeple of Saint Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church and removed copper panels each time.

As it was happening on Wednesday night, someone caught the thieves in the act, but they got away.

Father Makar says his community is worried, "With the war that's been going on in Ukraine since February, this has all of our community very on edge and not just our Ukrainian people that are here, but also the neighbors in the area now who are worried about their safety."

The church is in the process of replacing the copper panels.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bethlehem police.