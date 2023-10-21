Detroit stabbing: President of Michigan synagogue found stabbed to death outside home, police say

DETROIT -- The president of a Detroit synagogue board was found dead Saturday morning with multiple stab wounds outside her home, police said.

The victim, Samantha Woll, was the president of the board of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, which is in downtown Detroit, the synagogue said in a Facebook post.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Samantha Woll, our Board President," the synagogue said. "May her memory be a blessing."

Officers were called Saturday morning about a person lying on the ground unresponsive and when they arrived at the scene, they found a "trail of blood" leading them to Woll's home, according to a statement from the Detroit Police Department.

Police believe the crime took place inside her home. Officers found Woll's body with multiple stab wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A motive for the killing is not yet known, the police department said.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Woll's death "has left a huge hole in the Detroit community."

In a statement, Duggan said he and Woll were celebrating the newly renovated synoguge together just a few weeks ago.

"It was a project she successfully led with great pride and enthusiasm," Duggan said.

"This entire city joins with her family and friends in mourning her tragic death," the mayor added.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also shared her condolences in a statement on Facebook, saying, "Sam was as kind a person as I've ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country."

Woll had previously worked with Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, according to a post on Slotkin's social media.

The congresswoman said Woll "dedicated her short life to building understanding across faiths, bringing light in the face of darkness."

The Democrat said Woll worked for her by helping set up the office and leading it throughout her first term.

"My heart aches that we have lost someone so dedicated to serving others in such a senseless act. I'll miss her relentless desire to serve & her bright smile seemingly everywhere across the Detroit area," the congresswoman said.

