smoke

Ominous orange skies loom over San Francisco amid California wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO -- The sky over San Francisco looked apocalyptic Wednesday as wildfires burned east of the California city.

The ominous orange ash and smoke floating over the Bay Area actually comes from the Bear Fire burning near Oroville, 150 miles northeast of San Francisco.

Mike Nicco, a meteorologist at our sister station KGO-TV, explained that a marine layer is protecting the city, so despite scary skies, the local air quality is OK and residents aren't noticing a smoky smell.

"The marine layer is a stable area of air that does not rise, and so we're continually pumping in cleaner air from over the ocean," Nicco said.

RELATED | Dramatic photos capture orange, hazy skies seen all across San Francisco Bay Area
EMBED More News Videos

All across the San Francisco Bay Area, residents woke up to dark, orange skies. Here's a lot at some of the most dramatic images.



That's why the sky is so dark, with a yellow or orange hue. High winds keep the smoke at a high altitude instead of settling near the surface.

"In order for the marine layer to break, the sun has to actually heat the ground. If we don't get much sunshine, the marine layer will keep us cleaner longer," Nicco said.

DRONE VIDEO: Orange San Francisco sky looks even wilder in drone video
EMBED More News Videos

If you thought the sky looked apocalyptic from the ground this morning, it's somehow even eerier from the sky.



Meanwhile, the explosive Bear Fire is pumping ash into the air, so the Bay Area is experiencing ash raining from the skies.

Wildfires are raging unchecked across parts of the western United States as winds sweep the region. More than 14,000 firefighters are on the lines California's fires from the Sierra Nevada to the San Francisco Bay region and south to San Diego County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscocaliforniafirewildfiresmokeheat wave
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
PHOTOS: Orange, hazy skies seen across Bay Area
SMOKE
Explosion at Northern California energy facility caught on camera
Smoke from U.S. wildfires may cause spike in premature deaths
Time-lapse: How Camp Fire smoke plume choked Northern California
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor: City is assessing all options for encampment situation
Durst Organization, not the 76ers, selected for Penn's Landing project
Dance teacher charged with sexual assault of student
Police shoot 13-year-old with autism; Mother says he was unarmed
The pressure is on Wentz to win in 2020
Woman dead following barricade incident in Hunting Park
Mother, 3 children found in Kensington fire killed by CO poisoning
Show More
Teen shot for second time in same week
3.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Monmouth County, N.J.
NY district suspends student for attending in-person classes
First day of high school for Archdiocese of Philadelphia
Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people, holding online career fair
More TOP STORIES News