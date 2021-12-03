It's the return of Santa up close and personal throughout the Delaware Valley

King of Prussia Mall

Montgomery Mall

Deptford Mall

Cherry Hill Mall

Willow Grove Mall

Plymouth Meeting Mall

Springfield Mall

Lehigh Valley Mall

Christiana Mall

Philadelphia Mills

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's the return of in-person Santa at several malls throughout the Delaware Valley.At the Cherry Hill Mall, several families anxiously waited in line Friday to capture the moment with their little ones on Santa's lap. Many parents said it's nothing like that experience of being able to see the big guy up close and personal.It's also a victory for the North Pole, given Santa had to social distance during the pandemic."It's an awesome experience. We talk about it all the time once the elf on the shelf comes out," said Fred Lampe of South Philadelphia, who brought his two kids to see St. Nick.Keri Nesbitt, who also brought her son and daughter, said, "We are super excited. Our little guy was unable to sit with Santa last year, so this is his first big Santa experience."Many malls are still offering options for parents who might be hesitant.These options range from a bench where children can still get a good shot with Santa but not be too close. And those who want to keep their masks on can still do so.Here's the Santa experience at various malls in the tri-state.Children can either sit with Santa or have a socially distant experience. Reservations are encouraged.When: November 19 to December 30.Santa welcomes both little ones and even pets to come sit on his lap. He's located in the Center Court and it's said he offers a safe and magical experience. Ol' Nick is only at this mall on select days and reservations are also encouraged. Only 17 spots are available every hour.When: November 12 to December 24.At this South Jersey mall, Santa comes with lots of entertainment including live music, face painting, and dance performance. There's both the option to sit on Santa's lap or capture the moment at a distance. Reservations are recommended.When: November 12 to December 24.Santa welcomes all babies, kiddies, and even parents to come share their wish list. Reservations aren't needed by encouraged.When: November 4 to December 24.Santa is located in Macy's Court every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Reservations are encouraged.When: November 23 to December 21.Santa welcomes families to join him in Fountain Court. Reservations are encouraged.The Fashion District is once again excited to welcome an African American Santa. Last year children could only get a picture with plexiglass but this year they can sit on Santa's lap.Santa welcomes children to join him at the Center Court. Reservations are encouraged.It's back to in-person Santa. Reservations are encouraged but not required. People can purchase packages in advance.Children can also enjoy the magic of sitting on Santa's lap in Delaware. Reservations are encouraged.Enjoy some shopping at the outlets, and you can also check out St. Nick.