Over 500 pieces of Santa collectibles bring joy to a Delaware woman's home

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Trish D'Antonio has her home ready for the holidays with an impressive Santa Claus collection!

"He's always smiling, he brings joy to people, I just love Santa," said D'Antonio of Wilmington, Delaware.

Santa Claus can be found everywhere in the home with over 500 pieces of memorabilia displayed.

Her official adventure started over thirty years ago, and she never stopped collecting.

"So many memories of things that people have given me over the years," D'Antonio recounted.

With many pieces being gifts to D'Antonio, there are priceless memories tied to the Santas.

"The guy on the coffee table, he was given to my mother when she was pregnant with my brother, and that was back in 1959," said D'Antonio.

D'Antonio shares the joy of her Santa collection with friends and family when she hosts gatherings during the holidays.

"I like to share it with people...I hope they leave here in the spirit...I hope it helps them if they're feeling down and they want a little bit of an uplift," said D'Antonio.

She hopes to never stop collecting and adding to her memories of Santa Claus memorabilia.

"Ho, ho, ho," said D'Antonio.