holiday

150 'Santas' on jet skis aim to bring foster children presents in Australia

AUSTRALIA -- In Australia, hoards of "Santas" traded in their sleighs for jet skis, all for a great cause.

More than 150 people dressed up as Saint Nick and set out into the Gold Coast.

Their hope was to break a world record for "most Santas on a jet ski" and raise money for charity.

They were able to raise $10,000 for an organization that gives toys to children in foster care during the holidays.



According to the Guinness Book of World Records website, Australia also holds the world record for largest surfing lesson ever, with everyone dressed up as Santa.

320 locals took part in the 30-minute lesson on Bondi Beach, to break the previous record of 250 surfers, according to the website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychristmas giftsanta clausholidayaustraliajet skierchristmasu.s. & worldgood newstoysfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
'Disney Holiday Singalong' books Muppet superstars
How to prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season
Teen celebrates 10 years collecting toys for children
Artificial Christmas tree owners turn to the real thing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NWS says tornado touched down in Montgomery County
Friend: Pa. native found dead in Houston feared 'for her life'
$325K settlement reached in Wildwood beach assault
Woman shoots at SWAT, officer fires back in NE Philly standoff: Police
Father charged with murder in death of 10-month-old daughter
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction goes before high-level court
Show More
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
Barr: No evidence of fraud that'd change election outcome
21-year-old killed in Southwest Philadelphia fire
More TOP STORIES News