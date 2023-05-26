Education leader in Philadelphia presents 5-year plan to raise student performance, update schools

Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, Dr. Tony Watlington, presented a five-year plan to the school board on Thursday.

The plan focuses on raising student performance, attendance, graduation rates, and buying new materials.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, Dr. Tony Watlington, presented a five-year plan to the school board on Thursday.

Dr. Watlington's plan focused on raising student performance, attendance, and graduation rates, as well as buying new curriculum materials.

"We're going to spend the time right up front, to do this well, to do it right the first time," he said. "We're going to take the time to work with teachers and principals and school staff, so that they are well supported in how we make some of the transitions."

SEE ALSO | Philadelphia leaders discuss possibility of year-round schooling for students

Dr. Watlington is also pushing for additional funding for updating buildings as well as learning instruments, hiring and retaining staff, and improving security.

The board will vote on whether it will adopt the plan on June 1.