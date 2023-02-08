School District of Philadelphia to be on 2-hour delay Monday after Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students in the School District of Philadelphia will be able to catch up on some sleep the morning after the Eagles face the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

Officials announced Wednesday that all schools and offices will be on a 2-hour delay on the Monday after the big game.

"While we look forward to a great game and an Eagles victory, we also look forward to welcoming students back to classrooms on the next day on a two-hour delay," the district said in a statement.

"Go Birds!" the district added.

The district joins a list of other school systems that will be delayed on Monday to avoid no-shows and allow for a little extra shut-eye.

On Super Bowl Monday, Wissahickon School District will have a 2-hour delayed opening for its six schools.

"Everybody wants to stay up. If it was some other team, somewhere else, maybe not so much," said Superintendent Jim Crisfield.

Some other districts are following suit. Upper Merion and Radnor school districts will open later, as will William Penn Charter to name a few. In New Jersey, Gloucester City School District will too.

Catholic schools in Philadelphia will be closed if there is a championship parade next week.