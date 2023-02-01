WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Philadelphia Eagles

South Jersey school district announces 2-hour delay on Monday after Super Bowl 57

The Gloucester City School District is taking action ahead of the Eagles-Chiefs game.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 10:48PM
NJ school district announces 2-hour delay on Monday after Super Bowl
EMBED <>More Videos

One school district in South Jersey is taking action ahead of Super Bowl 57.

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- With the Eagles playing on Super Bowl Sunday, many workers and students might catch so-called "Super Bowl fever" and call out sick on Monday.

This, of course, is due to late-night celebrations.

Well, one school district in South Jersey is taking action ahead of the game.

The Gloucester City School District plans to be on a two-hour delay on Monday, February 13.

A statement from Superintendent Sean Gorman says, "It is a rare and special time for families to watch our local professional football team compete in the Super Bowl. We feel that it's important to give students and staff the opportunity to enjoy the game with the families and still attend school and work the next day safely and well-rested."

SEE ALSO: Here's what it might cost you to host a Super Bowl party

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW