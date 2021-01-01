Police find shooting victim at scene of Schuylkill Expressway crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crash investigation on the Schuylkill Expressway took a major turn when police found someone inside a SUV with a gunshot wound to the head.It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday, shortly before the start of the new year.The SUV was found rolled over in the westbound lanes of I-76 near the Girard Avenue Bridge.Investigators said they discovered that someone was inside suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.The victim and another person were rushed to Temple University Hospital.Police haven't released any details about the second person, but said the shooting victim is being treated.The crash caused a backup as there were many cars on the road just before midnight.Police are working to determine what led to the crash and shooting.