EB Schuylkill Expressway backed up after 2-vehicle crash causes delays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crash involving two vehicles on the Schuylkill Expressway caused morning delays for commuters on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the I-76 just before the Belmont Avenue exit.

One of the vehicles was rear-ended by the other, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Both drivers suffered injuries, police said.

The crash caused the eastbound lanes to be backed up for miles.