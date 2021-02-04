GLADWYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer fire has shut down the Schuylkill Expressway near Gladwyne, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.
It happened around 7 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway.
Chopper 6 was over the scene as firefighters were extinguishing the smoldering truck.
No injuries have been reported.
The westbound lanes are still closed at this time.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Schuylkill Expressway near Gladwyne, Pa.
TRUCK FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More