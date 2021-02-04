truck fire

Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Schuylkill Expressway near Gladwyne, Pa.

GLADWYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer fire has shut down the Schuylkill Expressway near Gladwyne, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as firefighters were extinguishing the smoldering truck.

No injuries have been reported.

The westbound lanes are still closed at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
