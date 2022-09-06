Drivers try to make their way through flooded Schuylkill Expressway

The flooding occurred on the Schuylkill between Route 202 and Gulph Mills.

Drivers make their way through the flooded Schuylkill Expressway.

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The heavy rain caused flooding on the Schuylkill Expressway in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania.

Sky6 showed drivers trying to make their way through the flooded eastbound lanes of I-76 around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The flooding occurred on the Schuylkill between Route 202 and Gulph Mills.

Traffic was getting by in the left lane as the other lanes were covered in water.

At least one vehicle appeared to get stuck in the floodwaters.

Workers could be seen trying to unclog the drain on the Schuylkill.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes such as South Gulph Road or take the eastbound Pennsylvania Turnpike to the southbound Blue Route.