Mustang driver sought after gunfire on Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a man who fired several shots at another driver on the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) in Philadelphia.

It happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Pennsylvania state police say they responded to a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway near South Street.

At the scene, the victim said the driver of a red Mustang fired several shots at his vehicle in the area of the 30th Street Station.

The victim then crashed while trying to flee the gunfire.

State police troopers say shell casings were found at the scene.

The search continues for the driver of that Mustang. Police say the vehicle has front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-452-5216.

