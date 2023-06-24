Rainy weather impacting business down the shore

Throughout the early afternoon, the sun was shining above Sea Isle City. But earlier in the week it wasn't exactly beach weather down the shore, which impacted some restaurants.

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This week's gloomy forecast has led many to rethink their plans of heading down the shore.

While we were in much need of rain after several dry weeks, shops and restaurants along the boardwalk say the weather is putting a damper on their business.

Many business owners in Sea Isle City said they really do bank on the sunny weather to draw crowds down the shore. Despite the rainy weather, they haven't seen the crowds they were expecting to gather inside.

"Today was the best day in about six or seven days where it wasn't raining. The wind wasn't blowing 40 miles an hour and the sun came out," said Alan Nesensohn, of Sea Isle City.

Throughout the early afternoon, the sun was shining above Sea Isle City. But earlier in the week it wasn't exactly beach weather down the shore, which impacted some restaurants.

"It's been a rainy week, but a bigger problem was the wind. It was so windy we actually weren't able to open outside on Wednesday, which impacted us significantly," said Michael Roberts, owner of the Ocean Drive.

Some retail spots along the promenade have also been impacted by the rainy weather.

"Normally it's like packed, but it's been pretty slow. Maybe in the mid-afternoon, it gets a little busy, but I think it's because there haven't been as many people on the island in general," said Lizzie Saldutti, manager of Birdcage.

Beachgoers said they plan to stay indoors with the expected precipitation on the way.

"Play some games," said Lenny Scheurle, of West Chester, Pa.

"Especially when you have an 11 and an 8-year-old. There's not too much to do. Scavenger hunts. Play Monopoly," said Nesensohn.