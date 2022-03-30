$11,000 reward offered in murder of 15-year-old Sean Toomey

Sean Toomey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An $11,000 reward is being offered in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in Philadelphia last week.Police say 15-year-old Sean Toomey was shot around 9:12 p.m. on March 24 while he was getting water out of a car on Mulberry Street in the city's Wissinoming section.Police said Toomey died from the shooting the next day.It's still unclear who shot the boy, but police say there were two male suspects pulling on a woman's car door across the street.That woman called her boyfriend for help and by the time that boyfriend got outside, police say the two suspects ran off. But then shots were fired.Police have ruled out the boyfriend."I heard the two pops and I thought it was firecrackers," said Sean's father, John, during an interview. "But it only takes a second to grab some water and get in the house and he wasn't coming back in. So I got curious. I put my sweatshirt on, and I went outside and I saw him lying on my neighbor's lawn."Philadelphia police are still searching for the suspects involved.The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 and Custodes Pacis are offering an $11,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect."Someone out there in the public knows about this shooting and can help police catch this defendant. "Identify the suspect, drop a name and we'll pay you the reward money, today," said FOP Lodge #5 President John McNesby.The Toomeys say Sean loved sports, especially the Eagles, and kept to himself.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.