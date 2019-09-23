MISSING ONE WEEK: Search for missing Dulce Maria Alavez enters day 8

Police expanded the search for Dulce Maria Alavez Sunday as well as offering a $35,000 reward. An Amber Alert remains in effect.
Surveillance video shows Dulce with her family, picking out ice cream from a store's freezer, right before she was taken in broad daylight last Monday.
Hundreds gathered for a vigil Sunday night at Bridgeton City Park, where Dulce was last seen, playing on the swings with her little brother.
Investigators said an unidentified man may have lured Dulce into a red van with tinted windows.
"I went looking for her and I asked people and I couldn't find nothing," said Dulce's mother Noema Alavez Perez.
Her mother telling police she was sitting in a car 30 yards away when her daughter disappeared.
"All of us are missing her a lot," she said. "Everyone is worried about her."
Dulce's family is urging anyone with information not to be afraid of the police, as dozens of officers, neighbors, and the FBI continue to search for the little girl for an eighth day.