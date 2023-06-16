Local doctors provide tips to manage seasonal allergies, prevent ear infections

Local doctors say it's no surprise people are struggling with their allergies this season.

"The pollen counts have been a little higher than we typically see. The season started earlier, we had a very warm, dry winter, and also issues related to global warming," said Dr. Marc Goldstein, the director of The Asthma Center in Philadelphia.

Dr. Goldstein said not only can allergies affect your eyes, nose, and throat, but also your ears.

"I've seen lots of people with ear infections as a complication of having their upper airway allergies or other upper airway problems," said Dr. Goldstein.

"The ears connect to the rest of the nose, the throat, and the sinuses. So when there's generalized inflammation in those areas, that can lead to fluid or bacteria buildup into the ears which leads to infection," said Dr. Josh Scharf, an otolaryngologist at Main Line Health.

He explained how and where the pain builds up in an ear.

In order to help avoid the ache, doctors said it's important to be aware of the pollen count and air quality.

"If the counts are really high in the morning and the air quality is really poor, you'll want to stay indoors as best you can. Put on air conditioning, (and) put your fan on in continuous mode," said Dr. Goldstein.

He also recommends looking on The Asthma Center's website for the latest on the pollen count and air quality.

But, if the pain is already there, doctors have recommendations to ease the discomfort.

"Most infections do resolve on their own," said Dr. Scharf. "The majority of the time it is supportive management: pain medication (and) keeping the inflammation down with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications."

When it's a severe infection, doctors will provide antibiotics.