Police: Security guard found shot multiple times next to SUV in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a security guard was shot in the Frankford neighborhood on Monday night.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on the 4300 block of Bermuda Street.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his head, chest, and arm.

Officers say the victim was found on the street next to the passenger side of an SUV that he had stepped out of.

The guard was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

Police also said a woman and child exited the same SUV moments before the shooting. Neither were struck by the gunfire.

He was dressed in a partial security uniform when he was found, investigators say. It is unclear if the guard was going to or returning from work at the time.

Authorities also stated that the guard had a holster on his belt, but it was empty when investigators got to the scene.

It is unclear whether the gun was taken from the holster or if it was empty before the shooting.

No arrests have been made in this case and no weapons were recovered at the scene. Police say the suspect fled the scene.

