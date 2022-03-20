semi crash

Police car crushed after high winds topple over truck container: VIDEO

The officer was inside the cruiser when it was crushed, but was not injured
By Declan Bowring, Storyful
Police car crushed after high winds topple over truck container: VIDEO

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. -- A police cruiser was smashed when a container fell from a trailer in high winds on a bridge in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Charleston Police said an officer was assisting a disabled vehicle on the Wando River Bridge on March 12 when the incident occurred. The officer was inside the cruiser when it was crushed, but was not injured.



This Mount Pleasant Police Department video, captured by an officer's in-car camera, shows the moment the container falls from the truck, smashes the police vehicle, and falls into the Wando River below.
