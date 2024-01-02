NJ Sen. Bob Menendez facing more allegations in new superseding indictment

The Democrat is now accused of making positive comments about Qatar for gifts.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., faces additional allegations of wrongdoing contained in a superseding indictment returned Tuesday in New York.

Menendez, who has pleaded not guilty to all prior counts, is accused of making positive comments about Qatar in exchange for items of value, including luxury wristwatches.

According to the new indictment, the luxury wristwatches Menendez was allegedly offered were valued between $10,000 and $24,000.

The New Jersey senator has also pleaded not guilty to charges of acting as foreign agent and bribery charges following an indictment last year.

The senator has said he will not step down from office and has strongly denounced the charges against him.

