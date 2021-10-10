SEPTA's Newark line suspended after abandoned bridge catches fire in Delco

Fire officials tell Action News the bridge has been abandoned for at least 30 years and should be demolished.
Abandoned bridge in Folcroft, Delco catches fire impacting SEPTA and Amtrak trains

FOLCROFT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An abandoned bridge in Folcroft, Delaware County is causing issues for train travelers.

The old Folcroft Avenue bridge that goes over Amtrak and SEPTA train tracks caught fire around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the fire caused large chunks of wood and other debris to fall from the bridge and onto the tracks below.

Amtrak is warning travelers of delays between Wilmington and Philadelphia.



SEPTA officials say service on the Newark Regional Rail remains suspended and there's no word when service may resume.



Firefighters remain on scene as crews work to make repairs and clear debris.
