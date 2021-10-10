SEPTA's Newark line suspended after abandoned bridge catches fire in Delco

UPDATE: Train 54 is currently operating approximately 2hrs 50mins late due to earlier fire department personnel near the tracks between Wilmington (WIL) and Philadelphia (PHL). — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) October 10, 2021

Newark: Service remains suspended until further notice due to a fire near Folcroft Station and Amtrak's power problems. Alternative service options are online. https://t.co/HqkgCmX0Q3 — SEPTA (@SEPTA) October 10, 2021

FOLCROFT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An abandoned bridge in Folcroft, Delaware County is causing issues for train travelers.The old Folcroft Avenue bridge that goes over Amtrak and SEPTA train tracks caught fire around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.Officials say the fire caused large chunks of wood and other debris to fall from the bridge and onto the tracks below.Amtrak is warning travelers of delays between Wilmington and Philadelphia.SEPTA officials say service on the Newark Regional Rail remains suspended and there's no word when service may resume.Firefighters remain on scene as crews work to make repairs and clear debris.