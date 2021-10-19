SEPTA revenue agent facing charges after video captures assault in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11038756" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SEPTA surveillance video obtained by Action News shows what appears to be forceful blows of a SEPTA revenue agent knocking a man to his feet.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEPTA revenue agent is facing criminal charges and is now out of a job after an assault that was caught on video.It happened on September 20 at the Frankford Transportation Center.SEPTA surveillance video obtained by Action News shows the SEPTA revenue agent knocking a man off his feet after multiple punches.In the roughly six-second video, you can see a SEPTA police officer rushing over to the two individuals as the injured man appeared to get up.On Tuesday, Action News confirmed that the revenue agent, identified as Brian Schofield, is being charged with simple assault.Schofield's job was to collect cash from fare kiosks and cashier booths throughout the system.It's still unclear what sparked the assault.