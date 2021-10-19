SEPTA revenue agent facing charges after video captures assault in Philadelphia

It happened on September 20 at the Frankford Transportation Center.
SEPTA surveillance video obtained by Action News shows the SEPTA revenue agent knocking a man off his feet after multiple punches.
In the roughly six-second video, you can see a SEPTA police officer rushing over to the two individuals as the injured man appeared to get up.
On Tuesday, Action News confirmed that the revenue agent, identified as Brian Schofield, is being charged with simple assault.
Schofield's job was to collect cash from fare kiosks and cashier booths throughout the system.
It's still unclear what sparked the assault.