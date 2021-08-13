SEPTA bus collides with car that ran red light, 3rd vehicle flees scene: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEPTA driver was one of three people injured after Philadelphia police say a vehicle ran a red light and collided with a bus.It happened around 2 a.m. Friday at Ogontz and West Nedro avenues in the city's Logan section.Police say the SEPTA bus was traveling west on Nedro Avenue when a vehicle ran a red light. The bus struck the car.A third vehicle was also involved in the crash.Police say the bus driver and the driver of the vehicle that ran the red light suffered minor injuries. No one else on the bus was injured.Medics removed a female passenger from the third vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police say once the passenger was taken out of the vehicle, the driver sped away from the scene.There is no word on charges at this time and the crash remains under investigation.