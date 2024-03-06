Man shot, killed in SEPTA bus shooting in South Philadelphia, police say

Police say the shooter fled the scene, leaving the bus and heading into the Snyder Station along the Broad Street Line.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while on board a SEPTA bus Tuesday night.

It happened onboard a Route 79 bus just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Snyder Avenue, police say.

Officers were first called to the scene for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, investigators found a man with at least two gunshot wounds.

The 37-year-old victim was transported to Jefferson University Hospital-Center City, where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no word yet on the victim's identity or what may have led to the shooting.

Police say the shooter fled the area, after getting off the bus and heading into the Snyder Station along the Broad Street Line.

No weapons were recovered at the scene.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 215-686-3334 or call the tipline at 215-686-TIPS.

Police say there is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

This is the thrid deadly shooting involving a SEPTA bus riders within a week.

On Monday, a teenager was killed and four others were injured when gunfire rang out at a bus stop. Two women who were sitting on a Route 6 bus were shot during the incident.

Police say they are expected to survive.

Also, Sunday night, 27-year-old Sawee Kofa was shot and killed after an argument on a SETPA bus in the city's Oxford Circle neighborhood.

Philadelphia police said witnesses told them there was an exchange of words on the bus.

Then, SEPTA Transit Police said the suspect shot Kofa after both of them got off of the Route 59 bus at the intersection of Castor Avenue and Comly Street at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators have not yet released a description of the suspect.

City residents told Action News that in light of these fatal shootings, many are playing it safe.

"I'm taking Uber more so than public transportation. Costing me a little more money, but can't put a price on life, right? I'd rather be safe than sorry," said Marcus Tuggles from Aramingo. "We need to do something about gun violence. Bullets are flying all the time."

The shootings have once again put transit system safety in the spotlight.

"This is an absolute outrage, it will be solved. Those responsible will be vigorously prosecuted," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in response to Monday night's shooting.

