Philadelphia police release video of suspect wanted in SEPTA bus shooting

Philadelphia police are trying to find the passengers who fled a SEPTA bus after a shooting in hopes of gathering more clues in the case.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the suspect wanted for allegedly opening fire on a SEPTA bus last month.Police say 23-year-old Darnell Still is being sought in connection with the shooting on July 15 at Broad and Chestnut streets, just a block south of City Hall.There were more than a dozen passengers on the bus when the gunfire rang out.A 29-year-old passenger was critically injured after being shot.On Wednesday during a gun violence briefing, police released video of the suspect fleeing the bus as a flurry of people followed behind him, running for safety.Anyone with any information on Still's whereabouts is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.