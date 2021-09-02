shooting

Philadelphia police release video of suspect wanted in SEPTA bus shooting

Police say 23-year-old Darnell Still is being sought in connection with the shooting on July 15.
Police release video of suspect wanted in SEPTA bus shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the suspect wanted for allegedly opening fire on a SEPTA bus last month.

Police say 23-year-old Darnell Still is being sought in connection with the shooting on July 15 at Broad and Chestnut streets, just a block south of City Hall.

There were more than a dozen passengers on the bus when the gunfire rang out.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia police want to talk to riders who fled SEPTA bus after shooting
Philadelphia police are trying to find the passengers who fled a SEPTA bus after a shooting in hopes of gathering more clues in the case.



A 29-year-old passenger was critically injured after being shot.

On Wednesday during a gun violence briefing, police released video of the suspect fleeing the bus as a flurry of people followed behind him, running for safety.

Anyone with any information on Still's whereabouts is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

