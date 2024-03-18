Images released of suspects wanted for killing teen in Philadelphia SEPTA bus stop shooting

Philadelphia police released new information about a suspect in a shooting that left a 17-year-old Imhotep Charter High School student dead.

Philadelphia police released new information about a suspect in a shooting that left a 17-year-old Imhotep Charter High School student dead.

Philadelphia police released new information about a suspect in a shooting that left a 17-year-old Imhotep Charter High School student dead.

Philadelphia police released new information about a suspect in a shooting that left a 17-year-old Imhotep Charter High School student dead.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new information Monday afternoon about two suspects in a shooting that left a 17-year-old Imhotep Charter High School student dead.

The two male suspects are wanted in the March 4 quintuple shooting that killed Dayemen Taylor. Several other people were wounded when gunshots were fired at a bus stop in the city's Ogontz neighborhood.

Police said one of the suspects was seen on surveillance cameras wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that says "DON'T GET EMOTIONAL IT'S ONLY BROKEN PROMISES" on the back, and "EMOTIONAL" on the front. He is also wearing dark-colored pants and a mask.

The second male seen on the surveillance video is wearing a light-colored hooded jacket, dark-colored pants, and a mask.

Both males are considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel tells Action News he is optimistic these images will help investigators find the people responsible.

"We are not going to stop in our work. We are going to continue to work hard to bring people to justice who engage in this type of behavior," he said.

RELATED: SEPTA bus shooting leaves teen dead, 4 others wounded in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood

Teen killed in SEPTA bus stop shooting identified as Imhotep Institute Charter High School student

Two days after the shooting in Ogontz, gunfire rang out around 3 p.m. as several Northeast High School students were waiting for the bus at Cottman and Rising Sun avenues in Burholme.

Eight students were shot.

Police have arrested three suspects and are searching for a fourth in connection with that incident.

Authorities are investigating if the two shootings are connected.

READ MORE: 4th suspect sought for mass shooting at SEPTA bus stop identified; up to $5,000 reward offered

Bethel says what's most alarming is the number of young people involved in these cases.

"Watching the number of kids shot at a school, never thought it would continue. I hoped we had gotten to a place where we can continue to stop that from happening," said Bethel.

Anyone with information about either shooting should call police.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker