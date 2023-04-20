SEPTA plans to modernize ticket system by transitioning away from key card

From tokens to key cards, now to your cell phone.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA announced it is ready to modernize its ticket system once again.

The transit agency wants to expand its mobile ticketing program, which it tested over the summer.

Right now, it's looking for a vendor to design a new version of its electronic fare collection.

SEPTA also stated it wants the new option to be easier for users, allowing them to pay for multiple riders and have access to real-time information.

Vendors have until July to submit their plans.