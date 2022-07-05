SEPTA

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III retires effective immediately; new acting chief named

Officials said a search for a permanent SEPTA police chief will begin immediately.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III is retiring effective immediately, transit officials announced Tuesday morning.

Leslie Richards, the general manager and CEO of SEPTA, said Charles Lawson, a SEPTA police inspector, will serve as acting chief.

"The safety and security of customers and employees is SEPTA's top priority, and plans have been put in place to ensure continuity of operations for the Transit Police Department during this transition," Richards said. "We are also actively recruiting for new police officers to join the SEPTA Transit Police Department."

Lawson, 49, has been with the transit police for more than 28 years.

He started as a patrol officer and has served as a SEPTA Transit Police Inspector, the department's second-highest-ranking role, for the last four years.

