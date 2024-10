Suspect wanted for alleged assault on SEPTA bus along Germantown Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is investigating an alleged random attack on its Route 23 bus.

Photos show the woman who is accused of assaulting an 18-year-old female passenger.

It happened Tuesday morning along Germantown Avenue.

Transit authorities say the suspect smashed the victim in the forehead with a cellphone.

She was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA police.