Arrest warrant issued for teen in connection to SEPTA shooting at Market-Frankford Line station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old girl wanted in connection to a shooting at a SEPTA Market-Frankford Line station earlier this month, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

The warrant was approved by District Attorney Larry Krasner's office after an investigation by SEPTA police.

The shooting occurred at the 15th Street Market-Frankford Line station on Nov. 19. Police say the teen opened fire on a group of other juveniles who were allegedly following her out of the station and up the exit stairs.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

Investigators say video recovered from the scene showed the shooter firing shots from the step before running off and tossing a backpack into a trash can in the concourse. A handgun was recovered from that trash can that matched evidence recovered from the scene.

The teen was taken into custody that day while wearing clothing that appeared to match the shooter in the video. She was initially held on a family court bench warrant that was issued in April 2023 for violating condition on an unrelated theft case, while the investigation continued, officials said.

She is expected to be arrested by the end of the week, Krasner's office said.