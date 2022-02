PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA Transit Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened to assault a Route 9 bus operator in Philadelphia.The first incident happened Friday, February 18, around 8:15 a.m. in the area of 4th and Walnut streets.Later, around 2 p.m., police say the suspect arrived at SEPTA's Allegheny Depot and inquired the whereabouts of the Route 9 operator.Authorities confirm there were no injuries reported or weapons observed on the suspect.Anyone with information regarding this man is asked to contact SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.