Juvenile injured after being hit by SEPTA trolley in University City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A juvenile was hit by a SEPTA trolley Friday morning in University City.

It happened just after 8 a.m. at 36th Street and Lancaster Avenue.

The trolley operator told investigators the juvenile ran in front of the trolley leading to the collision.

The victim was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The victim's condition has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.