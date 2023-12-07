SEPTA launches revamped website to help track public transit while on the go in Philadelphia

Users can easily find real-time tools right at the top, including interactive maps so you can track your bus while it is en route.

The upgrade is in anticipation of the agency's transition to 'SEPTA Metro' next year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is making it easier to track your ride on the go. The Philadelphia transit agency launched their revamped website and bigger changes are on the way.

The page is now fully functional on mobile devices.

Users can easily find real-time tools right at the top, including interactive maps so you can track your bus while it is en route.

The upgrade is in anticipation of the agency's transition to "SEPTA Metro" next year.

RELATED: SEPTA begins using tap-to-pay technology for all bus, trolley, subway riders

The city's subway, elevated and trolley lines will all be unified under one new title and the services will be organized by a color-coded, letter system.

SEPTA says this will eliminate language barriers and create consistency, making it easy for new riders to understand.

You can expect to see new signage and maps in the coming months.

ALSO SEE: Eagles fans can get free ride home on SEPTA after Philadelphia games