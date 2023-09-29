Eagles fans can get free ride home on SEPTA after Philadelphia games

Regular fares will apply to fans heading toward the stadium.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Throughout the regular season, Eagles fans will be getting home a bit easier with free subway rides from SEPTA.

Unibet, an official casino and sportsbook partner of the Eagles, announced Thursday it is sponsoring free rides home from NRG Stadium on the Broad Street Line after home games.

Free rides will begin at halftime and run for two hours post-game or until the last scheduled train departs.

Kickoff against the Washington Commanders at the Linc is at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the free rides only apply for trips leaving the game. Regular fares will apply to fans heading toward the stadium.

"SEPTA is thrilled to partner with Unibet again to provide free rides home from Eagles' games," said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards.

Being able to provide Eagles fans with safe and free transportation home from the game is a fantastic opportunity for Unibet to demonstrate that commitment as well as our appreciation for Philadelphia residents and Eagles fans," said Manuel Stan, SVP of North America, Kindred Group.

This announcement comes just after SEPTA released plans to introduce tap-to-pay technology for all bus, trolley, and subway riders. The contactless payment option goes into effect on Friday.